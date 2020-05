(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 16 maggio 2020 Source: Harvard University. Published: 4/20/2020.

This 56-page document is a comprehensive operational roadmap for mobilizing and reopening the U.S. economy in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. It lays out how a massive scale-up of testing, paired with contact tracing and supported isolation, can rebuild trust in our personal safety and re-mobilize the U.S. economy.

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22227