ROAD TRANSPORT SECTOR HELPING THE COMMON MAN DURING THE LOCK-DOWN PERIOD

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), ven 17 aprile 2020 The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken up the social responsibility of helping people on the roads during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. Soon after the announcement by the Prime Minister on the 24th last month, field units of the Ministry across the length and breadth of the country were urged to extend necessary help to their workers/ labours and the common people.

Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/newsite/PrintRelease.aspx?relid=202331