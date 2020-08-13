ROAD TO LINK KEWARRA BEACH AND TRINITY BEACH

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), gio 13 agosto 2020

Published: 13 August 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

Plans for a connection road between Kewarra Beach and Trinity Beach have been released for community feedback.

The proposed alignment would see Miami Rd in Kewarra Beach extended to join with Baler and Cayley streets in Trinity Beach.

The project requires the widening of Miami Rd by 2.9 metres to provide a 10 metre sealed road, crossing over the drain at the end of the existing section of Miami Rd, and the upgrading Baler St, as well as the Poolwood Rd and Miami Rd, Trinity Beach Rd and Cayley St, and Cayley St and Baler St intersections.

The new link, identified in Council’s strategic planning, will:

Reduce travel time between Trinity Beach and Kewarra Beach,

Remove the need to use the Captain Cook Highway to travel from one beach to the other, thereby reducing congestion on the highway,

Improve access to busy community places like Trinity Beach Sporting Precinct and the Trinity Anglican School, and

Improve safety and car parking around the Trinity Beach Sporting Precinct.

Council has been successful in receiving Roads to Recovery funding for this project for the 2021-22 year.

Consultation on the new inter-suburban link road is open until 5pm on 4 September. To have your say and for more details go to: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/have-say/open/link

A concept map is available at: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0009/354276/Civil-Binder-Concept-Rev-A.pdf