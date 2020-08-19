ROAD RAGE INCIDENT LEAVES YOUNG GIRL INJURED

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 19 agosto 2020

We are looking to identify three people involved in a road rage incident that left a young girl burned after a hot beverage was thrown through an open window of a vehicle.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at approximately 11:45 p.m., a man was driving home with his family eastbound on 39 Avenue N.E. As he approached 34 Street N.E., a sedan reportedly proceeded through the red light and into the path of the victim’s car. The man braked abruptly to avoid a collision and honked his horn at the sedan.

While both vehicles were then stopped at the red light at the intersection of 39 Avenue and 36 Street N.E., an unknown man exited the backseat of the offending vehicle and allegedly threw a hot beverage through the man’s open window, missing the driver but splashing his seven-year-old daughter, causing significant burns to her face and shoulder.

The unknown man then got back into the offending vehicle, which proceeded to drive toward 44 Avenue N.E. The victim’s father attempted to obtain a licence plate from the vehicle but was unable to.

There were three people in the offending vehicle at the time of the incident:

The driver is described as a South Asian man in his mid-20s with a black beard;

The passenger is described as a South Asian man in his 60s with short, white facial hair; and

The offender who threw the hot beverage is described as a South Asian man in his early 20s, approximately 5’8” tall with a solid build. He was wearing a white T-shirt and a hat.

The offending vehicle is described as a silver, four-door sedan. A CCTV photo of the vehicle can be found on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment for second-degree burns and has since been released.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about the vehicle or its occupants or dash cam footage of the incident. Citizens with information are asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #/5025