The Road Planning and Design Manual is the department’s primary reference for the planning and design of roads. It refers designers to the relevant Austroads publications for technical requirements, and outlines where Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads practice supplements or differs from the Austroads guides.

Planners and designers apply this manual to tailor each design to the particular circumstances of a project.

Introduction

The Introduction to the Road Planning and Design Manual (2nd edition) (PDF, 426 KB) explains the restructure of information in the second edition. It outlines the relationship between this manual, various Austroads guides, and other Transport and Main Roads publications.

Volume 1: Legislation

Volume 1: Legislation (PDF, 193 KB) provides information about legislation relating to road design in Queensland.

Volume 2: Road Planning Guidelines

Volume 2: Road Planning Guidelines previously adopted the Austroads Guide to Road Transport Planning as Volume 2 of this manual. These guidelines are now superseded. Alternate content is being reviewed.

Volume 3: Guide to Road Design

Volume 3: Guide to Road Design (PDF, 276 KB) includes the road design criteria and exceptions for Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads practice. It informs designers of the relationship between criteria in the Road Planning and Design Manual (1st edition), the Austroads Guide to Road Design and other publications.

Volume 3 has the same structure (Parts 1 to 8) as the Austroads Guide to Road Design so readers can easily cross-reference between documents.

The department of Transport and Main Roads has agreed in principle to adopt the standards published in Austroads Guides.

Transport and Main Roads seeks to eliminate duplication between the Road Planning and Design Manual and the Austroads Guide to Road Design. In the interest of national uniformity, this manual will ultimately only address aspects that are unique or important to Queensland practice which:

vary from national practice because of local environmental conditions (e.g. soil types, climate)

vary from national practice because of differing funding practices

take account of research by the department or other organisations, superseding that which is recorded by Austroads

do not feature enough detail in the Austroads guides

satisfy local legislative requirements.

Video transcript Slide 1: Harmonisation of technical standards.

Road Planning and Design Manual (2nd edition) Volume 3: Guide to Road Design Hello and welcome. This presentation explains how we are changing the structure of the Transport and Main Roads’ Road Planning and Design Manual to reflect the national harmonisation of technical standards, specifically in Volume 3: Guide to Road Design. Slide 2: Harmonisation of technical standards

The department’s Road Planning and Design Manual is published as six volumes that refer to various guides in the Austroads series. Volume 3 is the Guide to Road Design. This volume is aligned to the Austroads Guide to Road Design. Slide 3: Harmonisation of technical standards

As Austroads members all state road authorities are participating in a national harmonisation of technical documents. As part of this initiative, Transport and Main Roads has agreed to adopt the Austroads guides as the primary technical standard, while documenting any local practices and variations that apply in Queensland. Slide 4: Harmonisation of technical standards

As part of this harmonisation, content is being transitioned so that our Volume 3: Guide to Road Design will only consist of the Queensland variations to the Austroads Guide to Road Design. These variations are being published on the department’s web site as a series of supplements. Slide 5: Supplements to Volume 3

Supplements address the aspects of road design that are considered unique or important to Queensland practice because they: vary from national practice due to local environmental conditions (e.g. soil types, climate) vary from national practice because of differing funding practices take account of research that supersedes the Austroads guidance require more detail than in the Austroads guides, or satisfy local legislative requirements. When applied in Queensland, the supplements therefore take precedence over the corresponding part of the Austroads Guide to Road Design. Slide 6: Supplements to Volume 3

The supplements to Volume 3 have the same structure, headings and section numbering as the Austroads guide, so readers can easily cross-reference between documents. In the front of each supplement there is also a reference table which shows where the Austroads content is fully ‘accepted’, ‘accepted with amendments’, ‘not accepted’, or where there is ‘new’ content with no equivalent section in the Austroads guide. To eliminate duplication, ‘accepted’ Austroads content has not been reproduced in the supplement. Readers should refer directly to the Austroads guide for this content. Slide 7: In summary

In summary, the Austroads Guide to Road Design is the primary technical standard for road planning and design in Queensland. Queensland variations are documented in the Road Planning and Design Manual, Volume 3: Guide to Road Design. This content is being transitioned into a series of supplements which must be read in conjunction with the Austroads guide. Slide 8: Download the supplements

The supplements are published on our website: www.tmr.qld.gov.au. You can type ‘Road Planning and Design Manual’ in the search box. Or, go to the ‘Business and industry’ section, click on ‘Technical publications’. Under the ‘Road planning and design’ category, click on the link to the ‘Road Planning and Design Manual (2nd edition)’. The supplements are under ‘Volume 3: Guide to Road Design’. Slide 9: Contact us

To get the latest updates on all Transport and Main Roads technical documents, subscribe to the RSS feed from the Technical publications home page. If you have any questions or feedback please email TMR Technical Documents at

The department provides supplements in the Road Planning and Design Manual to Austroads Guides for specific Queensland conditions to expand the application of technical detail for the circumstances.

Supplements to Volume 3 include:

Video transcript Slide 1: Overview of supplements. Road Planning and Design Manual (2nd edition) Volume 3: Guide to Road Design

Hello and welcome. Here is a brief overview of the Transport and Main Roads supplements that are part of the Road Planning and Design Manual, Volume 3: Guide to Road Design. These supplements document the Queensland variations to the Austroads Guide to Road Design. Slide 2: What are the supplements?

The primary technical standard for road planning and design in Queensland is the Austroads Guide to Road Design. Queensland variations are documented in the Road Planning and Design Manual, Volume 3: Guide to Road Design as a series of supplements. These must be read in conjunction with the Austroads guide. Slide 3: Guide to Road Design

The Austroads and TMR Guides to Road Design consist of 13 parts. This overview covers the Transport and Main Roads supplements to Parts 4, 4A, 4B and 4C; Part 6, Part 6A and Part 7. Refer to the Road Planning and Design Manual, Volume 3 for the content of the remaining Parts. Slide 4: Supplements for Parts 4, 4A, 4B and 4C

First, let’s look at the supplements for parts 4, 4A, 4B and 4C which cover intersections, crossings, roundabouts and interchanges. Slide 5: Supplements for Parts 4, 4A, 4B and 4C

These supplements include: New warrants for the turn treatments at unsignalised intersections. These warrants allow for options which are less conservative on existing roads.

There is new guidance for the length of acceleration lanes turning onto major roads, and for merge ramps at interchanges.

An additional offset rural channelised left turn treatment is provided. Implemented at known crash locations, this treatment requires additional pavement area but significantly improves sight lines for drivers turning out of the side road.

Additional design guidance is included for intersections and roundabouts.

There are alternative layouts on curved ramps to reduce the required width of structures and at system interchanges to improve driver comprehension, and

Guidance is given for grade separated intersections to provide a more cost effective treatment when a full treatment is not required. Slide 6: Supplement for Part 6: Roadside Design, Safety and Barriers

The supplement for Part 6: Roadside Design, Safety and Barriers contains minimal variations to Austroads practice.

In summary: The clear zone concepts and table of clear zone ranges from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AAHSTO) Roadside Design Guides have been included.

A corrected Figure 4.4(b) from the Austroads Guide to Road Design – Part 6 and the Median Barrier Warrants Assessment have been redrawn.

A ‘generalised hazard assessment process’ is included to address the slightly different process required for different roadside hazards.

The possibility to construct concrete barriers of heights lower than 1100mm has been introduced.

There are new design guidelines for point of need calculations, and new sections on temporary road safety barriers and road safety barrier retrofit, and

We have updated references and links to other documents containing road safety barrier information. Slide 7: Supplement for Part 6A: Pedestrian and Cyclist Paths

In the supplement for Part 6A: Pedestrian and Cyclist Paths: Various definitions have been updated.

A new section on pedestrian/cyclist subways has been added.

Additional commentaries on shared zones and tactile indicators have been added.

Guidelines from technical notes related to designing bicycle paths have been incorporated. These cover: Procedures for assessing the capacity of existing paths and determining the appropriate path type and width. Guidance on path speed limiting devices; separating cyclists from pedestrians; the use of path terminal treatments; heights and location of restrictor bars and bollards; and staggered fence treatment, and A summary and guidance for path widths and shared path capacity for different widths.

Slide 8: Supplement for Part 7: Geotechnical Investigation and Design

The Part 7: Geotechnical Investigation and Design supplement notes that all content in the Austroads Guide to Road Design – Part 7 is accepted, with minor referencing amendments. Slide 9: Download the supplements

The supplements are published on our website: www.tmr.qld.gov.au.

You can type ‘road planning and design manual’ in the search box. Or, go to the ‘Business and industry’ section, and click on ‘Technical publications’. Under the ‘Road planning and design’ category, click the link to the ‘Road Planning and Design Manual (2nd edition)’. The supplements are in ‘Volume 3: Guide to Road Design’. Slide 10: Contact us

For the latest updates on all Transport and Main Roads technical documents, subscribe to the RSS feed from the Technical publications home page.

If you have any questions or feedback please email TMR Technical Documents

Volume 4: Road Tunnels

Volume 4: Road Tunnels (PDF, 277 KB) advises that the department has adopted the Austroads Guide to Road Tunnels as Volume 4 of this manual.

Volume 5: Intelligent Transport Systems

Volume 5: Intelligent Transport Systems (PDF, 1.04 MB) covers intelligent transport systems (ITS) with specific focus on the impact of ITS on civil infrastructure for roads.

Volume 6: Lighting

Volume 6: Lighting (PDF, 702 KB) covers Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads policy for road and bikeway lighting. It provides information on warrants, design and installation.

References

