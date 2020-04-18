sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
Breaking News

POLICY PAPER: SECOND ROUND UK-EU FUTURE RELATIONSHIP NEGOTIATIONS: 20-24 APRIL

PAKISTAN CHARTER FLIGHTS TO RETURN THOUSANDS OF STRANDED BRITS

PAKISTAN CHARTER FLIGTS TO RETURN THOUSANDS OF STRANDED BRITS

BUSINESS SECRETARY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 17 APRIL 2020

CEI, MAFFEIS: LE CHIESE PRONTE A ESSERE RIABITATE NELLA FASE 2

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 17 APRIL…

17/04/2020 PACE REPRESENTATIVES WELCOME UKRAINE PRISONER EXCHANGE

HOW DOUNREAY IS RESPONDING TO CORONAVIRUS

THE UNITED STATES CONCERNED BY THREAT OF CYBER ATTACK AGAINST THE CZECH…

THE UNITED STATES CONCERNED BY THREAT OF CYBER ATTACK AGAINST THE CZECH…

Agenparl

RIT RESEARCHERS BUILD MICRO-DEVICE TO DETECT BACTERIA, VIRUSES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 18 aprile 2020 (Rochester Institute of Technology) Ke Du and Blanca Lapizco-Encinas, both faculty-researchers in RIT’s Kate Gleason College of Engineering, worked with an international team to collaborate on the design of a next-generation miniature lab device that uses magnetic nano-beads to isolate minute bacterial particles that cause diseases. This new technology improves how clinicians isolate drug-resistant strains of bacterial infections and difficult-to-detect micro-particles such as those making up Ebola and coronaviruses.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/riot-rrb041720.php

Post collegati

SERIES: D12WLTOTL, LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL: LIABILITIES: TOTAL LIABILITIES: DISTRICT 12: SAN FRANCISCO: WEDNESDAY LEVEL

Redazione

SERIES: D10WLFOL, LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL: LIABILITIES: DEPOSITS: FOREIGN OFFICIAL: DISTRICT 10: KANSAS CITY: WEDNESDAY LEVEL

Redazione

SERIES: D10WTLAC, LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL: TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL: TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL: DISTRICT 10: KANSAS CITY: WEDNESDAY LEVEL

Redazione

SERIES: D10WFCDA, ASSETS: OTHER FACTORS SUPPLYING RESERVE BALANCES: FOREIGN CURRENCY DENOMINATED ASSETS: DISTRICT 10: KANSAS CITY: WEDNESDAY LEVEL

Redazione

SERIES: RESPPAOXCH52NWW, ASSETS: OTHER: OTHER ASSETS: CHANGE IN WEDNESDAY LEVEL FROM YEAR AGO LEVEL

Redazione

SERIES: D10WLNNBH, LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL: LIABILITIES: FEDERAL RESERVE NOTES, NET: DISTRICT 10: KANSAS CITY: WEDNESDAY LEVEL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More