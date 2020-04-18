RIT RESEARCHERS BUILD MICRO-DEVICE TO DETECT BACTERIA, VIRUSES

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 18 aprile 2020 (Rochester Institute of Technology) Ke Du and Blanca Lapizco-Encinas, both faculty-researchers in RIT’s Kate Gleason College of Engineering, worked with an international team to collaborate on the design of a next-generation miniature lab device that uses magnetic nano-beads to isolate minute bacterial particles that cause diseases. This new technology improves how clinicians isolate drug-resistant strains of bacterial infections and difficult-to-detect micro-particles such as those making up Ebola and coronaviruses.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/riot-rrb041720.php