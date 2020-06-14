(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, dom 14 giugno 2020

Rise of the Titans: Unveiling the Nature of a Binary Hyper-Luminous Starburst at Redshift 6

HST Proposal 15919

Dominik Riechers publications @ ADS)

Cornell University

Cycle: 27

Category: Galaxies and the IGM

Proposal type: GO

Status: scheduling

Proposal Abstract

We propose HST/WFC3-IR and ACS observations in 3 bands to characterize the nature and the environment of ADFS-27, the most distant binary hyper-luminous starburst known, at a redshift of 5.655. This rare, gas-rich (Mgas~2.5×10^11Msun), dusty starburst (SFR~2500Msun/yr) system was recently discovered with ALMA and Herschel. It consists of two merging galaxies ~2kpc in diameter with dynamical masses of >3×10^11Msun each, separated by only 9kpc, resolved in dust emission by ALMA at 0.15″ (1kpc) resolution. We here request imaging of the rest-frame ultraviolet light at matching resolution to measure the unobscured star formation rate, stellar mass and star formation history of this system through a complete SED analysis, as well as the morphology and sizes of the stellar disks and the UV extinction profile. We will also use the multi-band data to search for dropout galaxies in its environment on Mpc scales using the Lyman-break technique, which will put constraints on its formation history and the dark matter halo mass scale. This investigation could reveal the presence of a massive proto-cluster of galaxies within the first billion years of the Big Bang. Finally, the HST imaging will unambiguously address the possibility of a weak gravitational magnification of this system. Given its extreme cosmic rarity, this is key to properly place the existence and evolution of ADFS-27 into context with cosmological simulations and models of starburst galaxies at different epochs. This study will be an important pathfinder for detailed investigations of the most exceptional star-forming environments in the early universe with JWST.

Publications referencing this proposal

