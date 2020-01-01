RISE OF FAKE ‘CORONA CURES’ REVEALED IN GLOBAL COUNTERFEIT MEDICINE OPERATION

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS sab 21 marzo 2020
Criminals take advantage of the high demand in hygiene products driven by the COVID-19 outbreak
Europol has supported a global operation to target trafficking counterfeit medicines. Operation Pangea, coordinated by INTERPOL and involved 90 countries worldwide, took place between 3 and 10 March 2020.
Public duped into buying bogus ‘corona sprays’ and ‘coronavirus packages’ online
The pandemic has opened up a business opportunity for predatory criminals. Authorities around the world seized nearly counterfeit surgical masks, making them the most commonly sold medical product online. Law enforcement officers identified more than 2 000 links to products related to COVID-19.
The results of the operation reveal a worrying increase in unauthorised antiviral medications and the antimalarial chloroquine. Vitamin C, known for its immune-boosting properties, and other food supplements have been seized around the world. Painkillers and antibiotics also represented a significant portion of the seizures.
The operation in numbers
- 121 arrests;
- €13 million in potentially dangerous pharmaceuticals seized;
- packages inspected;
- packages seized;
- 4.4 million units of illicit pharmaceuticals seized worldwide;
- unauthorised and counterfeit medical devices seized (mostly surgical masks and self-testing kits for HIV and glucose monitoring);
- 2 500 links taken down (websites, social media, online marketplaces, adverts);
- 37 organised crime groups dismantled.
Europol supported the operation by facilitating information exchange and providing analytical support. One expert from Europol was deployed to cross-check in real time operational information against Europol’s databases and provide leads to investigators.
