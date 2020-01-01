RISE OF FAKE ‘CORONA CURES’ REVEALED IN GLOBAL COUNTERFEIT MEDICINE OPERATION

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS sab 21 marzo 2020

Criminals take advantage of the high demand in hygiene products driven by the COVID-19 outbreak

Europol has supported a global operation to target trafficking counterfeit medicines. Operation Pangea, coordinated by INTERPOL and involved 90 countries worldwide, took place between 3 and 10 March 2020.

Public duped into buying bogus ‘corona sprays’ and ‘coronavirus packages’ online

The pandemic has opened up a business opportunity for predatory criminals. Authorities around the world seized nearly counterfeit surgical masks, making them the most commonly sold medical product online. Law enforcement officers identified more than 2 000 links to products related to COVID-19.

The results of the operation reveal a worrying increase in unauthorised antiviral medications and the antimalarial chloroquine. Vitamin C, known for its immune-boosting properties, and other food supplements have been seized around the world. Painkillers and antibiotics also represented a significant portion of the seizures.

The operation in numbers

121 arrests;

€13 million in potentially dangerous pharmaceuticals seized;

packages inspected;

packages seized;

4.4 million units of illicit pharmaceuticals seized worldwide;

unauthorised and counterfeit medical devices seized (mostly surgical masks and self-testing kits for HIV and glucose monitoring);

2 500 links taken down (websites, social media, online marketplaces, adverts);

37 organised crime groups dismantled.

Europol supported the operation by facilitating information exchange and providing analytical support. One expert from Europol was deployed to cross-check in real time operational information against Europol’s databases and provide leads to investigators.