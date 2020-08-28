Rise of 380 000 jobs in tertiary sector between 2011 and 2018

(AGENPARL) – NEUCHâTEL (SWITZERLAND), ven 28 agosto 2020

28.08.2020 – In 2018, almost 70 000 additional jobs were counted in Switzerland, bringing the total to more than 5.2 million. As in the previous years, the tertiary sector, which accounted for some 4 million jobs in 2018, contributed greatly to this increase with a +1.5% rise in employment. The level of employment also rose in the secondary sector (+1.2%) while continuing to disintegrate in the primary sector (–0.8%). These are the latest results of the Federal Statistical Office’s (FSO) structural business statistics (STATENT).

