26 Gennaio 2020
RIOTERS THROW HARD OBJECTS AT POLICE OFFICERS IN MONG KOK

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, dom 26 gennaio 2020

Rioters throw hard objects at Police officers in Mong Kok

Attention duty announcers, radio and TV stations:

Please broadcast the following message as soon as possible and repeat it at suitable intervals:
 
     A large group of rioters gathering in Portland Street, Mong Kok behaved in a disorderly manner and disturbed public peace last night (January 26). Despite repeated warnings by Police, the rioters refused to leave, and after midnight, threw hard objects at Police officers at the junction of Shantung Street and Portland Street. In the face of the situation, Police officers have deployed tear gas to effect dispersal of rioters, who are warned to stop all unlawful acts immediately.
     

Ends/Monday, January 27, 2020

Issued at HKT 1:07

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202001/27/P2020012700054.htm

