A large group of rioters gathering in Portland Street, Mong Kok behaved in a disorderly manner and disturbed public peace last night (January 26). Despite repeated warnings by Police, the rioters refused to leave, and after midnight, threw hard objects at Police officers at the junction of Shantung Street and Portland Street. In the face of the situation, Police officers have deployed tear gas to effect dispersal of rioters, who are warned to stop all unlawful acts immediately.





Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202001/27/P2020012700054.htm