sab 08 febbraio 2020

Rioters damage traffic lights, block roads and throw bricks at Police in Tseung Kwan O



Around 10pm today (February 8), rioters occupied roads and built barricades with a large amount of wooden boards, bicycles, traffic cones and debris to paralyse traffic in Sheung Tak Estate, Tseung Kwan O. Some rioters even struck traffic lights with bricks. Police officers swiftly arrived at the scene to make arrests but were met with rioters throwing bricks at them. In face of the situation, Police have deployed pepper spray and tear gas.



Police warn rioters to stop all unlawful acts. Police will take resolute law enforcement actions to restore public order.

February 8, 2020



HKT 23:41

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202002/08/P2020020800799.htm