Since 4pm today (January 26), rioters have been blocking roads, building barricades with trash and paralysing traffic in the vicinity of Fai Ming Estate, Fanling. Officers have attempted to clear the barricades but rioters still continued their rampage.

In the evening, rioters damaged the traffic lights at the junction of Fai Ming Road and Wah Ming Road, and set fire to the lobby of buildings by throwing petrol bombs. These destructive acts have posed a grave threat to the safety of people at scene.

Police warn all rioters to stop the unlawful acts. Police will take resolute enforcement actions.





Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202001/26/P2020012600665.htm