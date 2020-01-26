26 Gennaio 2020
RIOTERS CAUSE DAMAGE AND SET FIRE IN FANLING

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, dom 26 gennaio 2020

Rioters cause damage and set fire in Fanling

********************************************


Attention duty announcers, radio and TV stations:

Please broadcast the following message as soon as possible and repeat it at suitable intervals:

     Since 4pm today (January 26), rioters have been blocking roads, building barricades with trash and paralysing traffic in the vicinity of Fai Ming Estate, Fanling. Officers have attempted to clear the barricades but rioters still continued their rampage.

     In the evening, rioters damaged the traffic lights at the junction of Fai Ming Road and Wah Ming Road, and set fire to the lobby of buildings by throwing petrol bombs. These destructive acts have posed a grave threat to the safety of people at scene.

     Police warn all rioters to stop the unlawful acts. Police will take resolute enforcement actions.
 

Ends/Sunday, January 26, 2020

Issued at HKT 20:32

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202001/26/P2020012600665.htm

