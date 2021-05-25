(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 maggio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ01946E, Paper

Md. Abdur Rahaman, Bibimaryam Mousavi, Hossain M. Shahadat, Nishat Akther, Zhixiong Luo, Serge Zuiykov, Francis Verpoort

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are not much investigated as catalysts in copolymer formation with cyclic esters. Herein, we report the ring-opening copolymerization of -caprolactone (CL) with δ-valerolactone (VL) using a recoverable…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/ZHAXxQwDUFI/D1NJ01946E