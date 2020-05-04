lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
Breaking News

£14 MILLION FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR ENGLAND’S ZOOS UNVEILED

MINISTER HARAKKA ATTENDS A MEETING OF EU TELECOMMUNICATIONS MINISTERS

MES DE EUROPA EN VENEZUELA: CONCURSO DE FOTOGRAFíA “EL MUNDO DESDE MI…

CORONAVIRUS, DI MAIO: AGIRE CON SENSO CIVICO, ONORARE CHI IN PRIMA LINEA…

CORONAVIRUS, WTTC DELINEA LA NUOVA NORMALITA’ SU COME SARANNO I VIAGGI

FIONA DICKIE ON BECOMING THE PUBS CODE ADJUDICATOR

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: INTEGREREMO COMITATI CON COINVOLGIMENTO DI PIU’ DONNE

CORONAVIRUS, SPADAFORA: ECCO LE LINEE GUIDA PER LA PRATICA DEGLI SPORT INDIVIDUALI

CS_ITS, AZZOLINA FIRMA IL DECRETO: ASSEGNATE RISORSE PER OLTRE 33 MILIONI DI…

Agenparl

RING-FUSED CYCLOBUTANES VIA CYCLOISOMERIZATION OF ALKYLIDENECYCLOPROPANE ACYLSILANES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC02224A, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Erick M Carreira, Sarah S Eichenberger, Moritz Hönig, Matthieu JR Richter, Renana Gershoni-Poranne
A novel Lewis acid-catalyzed cycloisomerization of alkylidenecyclopropane acylsilanes is disclosed. The readily available starting materials participate in tandem Prins addition/ring expansion/1,2-silyl shift to grant access to bicyclo[4.2.0]octanes and bicyclo[3.2.0]heptanes, which…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/gT26oK5rm4g/D0SC02224A

Post collegati

ISDB PRESIDENT CONTINUES VIRTUAL MEETINGS WITH ISDB GOVERNORS FOR A FOURTH WEEK, TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO CONTAIN COVID-19

Redazione

RING-FUSED CYCLOBUTANES VIA CYCLOISOMERIZATION OF ALKYLIDENECYCLOPROPANE ACYLSILANES

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: LIVING IN ITALY

Redazione

SES-REG–06117 – BROKEN BOW CABLE – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-REG–05984 – THE CURATORS OF THE UNIVERSITY O – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-REG–06022 – WATR INC. – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More