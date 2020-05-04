RING-FUSED CYCLOBUTANES VIA CYCLOISOMERIZATION OF ALKYLIDENECYCLOPROPANE ACYLSILANES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC02224A, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Erick M Carreira, Sarah S Eichenberger, Moritz Hönig, Matthieu JR Richter, Renana Gershoni-Poranne

A novel Lewis acid-catalyzed cycloisomerization of alkylidenecyclopropane acylsilanes is disclosed. The readily available starting materials participate in tandem Prins addition/ring expansion/1,2-silyl shift to grant access to bicyclo[4.2.0]octanes and bicyclo[3.2.0]heptanes, which…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/gT26oK5rm4g/D0SC02224A