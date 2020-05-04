RING-FUSED CYCLOBUTANES VIA CYCLOISOMERIZATION OF ALKYLIDENECYCLOPROPANE ACYLSILANES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC02224A, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC02224A, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Erick M Carreira, Sarah S Eichenberger, Moritz Hönig, Matthieu JR Richter, Renana Gershoni-Poranne
A novel Lewis acid-catalyzed cycloisomerization of alkylidenecyclopropane acylsilanes is disclosed. The readily available starting materials participate in tandem Prins addition/ring expansion/1,2-silyl shift to grant access to bicyclo[4.2.0]octanes and bicyclo[3.2.0]heptanes, which…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
A novel Lewis acid-catalyzed cycloisomerization of alkylidenecyclopropane acylsilanes is disclosed. The readily available starting materials participate in tandem Prins addition/ring expansion/1,2-silyl shift to grant access to bicyclo[4.2.0]octanes and bicyclo[3.2.0]heptanes, which…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/gT26oK5rm4g/D0SC02224A