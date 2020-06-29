(AGENPARL) – lun 29 giugno 2020 Presse-Release-DC-EN

Right to equal pay: European Committee of Social Rights finds violations in 14 countries

Gender pay gap “unacceptable”, says Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić

Complaints to the ECSR, which monitors the implementation of the Charter, were lodged by the international NGO University Women of Europe (UWE).

While the ECSR found that all 15 countries concerned had satisfactory legislation recognising the right to equal pay for equal work, it found various violations – bar Sweden – primarily due to insufficient progress in reducing the gender pay gap, but in some cases also due to lack of pay transparency in the labour market, ineffective legal remedies and the insufficient powers and resources of national gender equality bodies.

Moreover, despite quota arrangements and other measures, women also continue to be under-represented in decision-making positions within private companies.

The ECSR noted that the gender pay gap had narrowed in some countries, but progress was insufficient.

Background

According to the Charter, the right to equal pay must be guaranteed in law. The ECSR has identified in particular the following obligations on participating States:

· To recognise the right to equal pay for equal work or work of equal value in their legislation;

· To ensure access to effective remedies for victims of pay discrimination;

· To ensure and guarantee pay transparency and enable pay comparisons;

· To maintain effective equality bodies and relevant institutions in order to ensure equal pay in practice.

Note to editors

The ECSR acknowledges that the gender pay gap is no longer solely or even primarily a result of discrimination as such. The gap arises mainly from differences in the so-called “average characteristics” of women and men in the labour market. These differences result from many factors, such as horizontal segregation, where there is the concentration of one sex in certain economic activities (sectoral gender segregation) or the concentration of one sex in certain occupations (occupational gender segregation), as well as vertical segregation, notably the fact that too few women occupy the better paid senior and decision-making positions within companies. Therefore, the States should assess the impact of the policy measures adopted in tackling gender segregation in employment, improving women’s participation in a wider range of jobs and occupations.

As regards more particularly vertical segregation, the decisions highlight the State’s positive obligations to tackle this phenomenon in the labour market, by means of, inter alia, promoting the advancement of women in decision-making positions within private companies. This obligation may entail introduction of binding legislative measures to ensure equal access to management boards of companies, including by setting specific quotas or targets in both public and private sector that will promote parity. However, a light touch approach that encourages change is also possible, if it brings about measurable progress. Measures designed to promote equal opportunities for women and men in the labour market must include promoting an effective parity in the representation of women and men in decision-making positions in both the public and private sectors.

