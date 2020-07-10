‘RIGHT THIS VERY MINUTE’ RECEIVES CHILDREN’S LITERATURE AWARD

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 10 luglio 2020

Feeding Minds Press title “Right This Very Minute” by Lisl H. Detlefsen and illustrated by Renee Kurilla took home the 2020 Growing Good Kids – Excellence in Children’s Literature Award this week.

“This is a proud moment for the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture as we work to provide resources for learners of all ages to better understand where their food comes from,” American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture Vice Chair Scott VanderWal said. “Farmers and ranchers give their best every day to grow safe, sustainable food, fiber and energy, and we are committed to doing our best to help share that story with everyone.”

The Growing Good Kids Book Award winners, named by the American Horticultural Society and the National Junior Master Gardener Program, were unveiled during the 2020 National Children & Youth Garden Symposium, July 8-10. “Right This Very Minute,” the first book released by the Ag Foundation’s publishing venture, Feeding Minds Press, was chosen by the awards committee for its engaging story, illustration and design and excellence in effectively promoting an understanding of and appreciation for gardening, plants and the environment.

This is the second award for “Right This Very Minute,” which was named as the Ag Foundation’s Book of the Year in 2019. The book follows children through a day of meals, snacks and dessert to explore what farmers and ranchers are doing “right this very minute” to put food on our tables. “Right This Very Minute” is geared toward children in kindergarten through third grade and can be purchased directly from Feeding Minds Press or on Amazon.



