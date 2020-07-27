RHIZOVAGINE A, AN UNUSUAL DIBENZO-α-PYRONE ALKALOID FROM THE ENDOPHYTIC FUNGUS RHIZOPYCNIS VAGUM NITAF22

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 27 luglio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,27894-27898
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA05022A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Ali Wang, Siji Zhao, Gan Gu, Dan Xu, Xuping Zhang, Daowan Lai, Ligang Zhou
Rhizovagine A (1), a dibenzo-α-pyrone alkaloid with a 5/5/6/6/6 fused pentacyclic skeleton and acetylcholinesterase inhibitory activity, was isolated from the endophytic fungus Rhizopycnis vagum Nitaf22.
