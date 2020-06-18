giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
Breaking News

VENEZUELA, 24 GIUGNO PREGHIERA INTERRELIGIOSA PER LA FINE DELLA PANDEMIA

EUROPEAN UNION AND SIERRA LEONE ASSOCIATION OF JOURNALIST LAUNCH RADION AND TV…

DL RILANCIO: SQUERI (FI), SUPERBONUS AZZOPPA TRANSIZIONE ENERGETICA

CS:PERNIGOTTI, TODDE INCONTRA L’AZIENDA: “CRISI RISOLTA. ADESSO AL VIA LA REALIZZAZIONE DEL…

LOGISTICS DIGITALISATION STRATEGY CIRCULATED FOR COMMENTS

NOTA PER LE REDAZIONI: AGGIORNAMENTO DIRETTE WEBTV DI OGGI, GIOVEDì 18 GIUGNO…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1845 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

CORONAVIRUS: EU SUPPORTS CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC WITH €54 MILLION TO LIMIT SOCIO-ECONOMIC…

DL SICUREZZA, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO PREPARA UNO SCHIAFFO PER SINDACI E FORZE…

CS:AL VIA LA CONSULTAZIONE SULLA STRATEGIA NAZIONALE PER BLOCKCHAIN E REGISTRI DISTRIBUITI

Agenparl

RH(III)-CATALYZED SEQUENTIAL ORTHO-C–H OXIDATIVE ARYLATION/CYCLIZATION OF SULFOXONIUM YLIDES WITH QUINONES TOWARD 2-HYDROXY-DIBENZO[B,D]PYRAN-6-ONES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,6688-6691
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00176G, Communication
Yaqun Dong, Jin-Tao Yu, Song Sun, Jiang Cheng
A rhodium(III)-catalyzed ortho-C–H functionalization of sulfoxonium ylides followed by intramolecular annulation reactions with quinones was described, where the carbonyl in sulfoxonium ylides served as a chelation group.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/jbNjQm7ZwRA/D0CC00176G

Post collegati

PHOTO-REGULATED SUPRAMOLECULAR STAR WITH A PILLAR[6]ARENE-COATED METAL–ORGANIC POLYHEDRON (MOP) CORE

Redazione

INTEGRATION OF ULTRA-HIGH-PRESSURE LIQUID CHROMATOGRAPHY–TANDEM MASS SPECTROMETRY WITH MACHINE LEARNING FOR IDENTIFYING FATTY ACID METABOLITE BIOMARKERS OF ISCHEMIC STROKE

Redazione

RH(III)-CATALYZED SEQUENTIAL ORTHO-C–H OXIDATIVE ARYLATION/CYCLIZATION OF SULFOXONIUM YLIDES WITH QUINONES TOWARD 2-HYDROXY-DIBENZO[B,D]PYRAN-6-ONES

Redazione

COMBINING VISCOSITY-RESTRICTED INTRAMOLECULAR MOTION AND MITOCHONDRIAL TARGETING LEADS TO SELECTIVE TUMOR VISUALIZATION

Redazione

VISIBLE-LIGHT DRIVEN SYNTHESIS OF POLYCYCLIC BENZO[D][1,3]OXAZOCINE FROM 2-AMINOCHALCONE

Redazione

AEROBIC CU-CATALYZED OXIDATIVE 1 : 2 COUPLING OF BENZYNES WITH TERMINAL ALKYNES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More