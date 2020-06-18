RH(III)-CATALYZED SEQUENTIAL ORTHO-C–H OXIDATIVE ARYLATION/CYCLIZATION OF SULFOXONIUM YLIDES WITH QUINONES TOWARD 2-HYDROXY-DIBENZO[B,D]PYRAN-6-ONES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,6688-6691
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00176G, Communication
Yaqun Dong, Jin-Tao Yu, Song Sun, Jiang Cheng
A rhodium(III)-catalyzed ortho-C–H functionalization of sulfoxonium ylides followed by intramolecular annulation reactions with quinones was described, where the carbonyl in sulfoxonium ylides served as a chelation group.
