RH(III)-CATALYZED SEQUENTIAL ORTHO-C–H OXIDATIVE ARYLATION/CYCLIZATION OF SULFOXONIUM YLIDES WITH QUINONES TOWARD 2-HYDROXY-DIBENZO[B,D]PYRAN-6-ONES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,6688-6691

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00176G, Communication

Yaqun Dong, Jin-Tao Yu, Song Sun, Jiang Cheng

A rhodium( III )-catalyzed ortho-C–H functionalization of sulfoxonium ylides followed by intramolecular annulation reactions with quinones was described, where the carbonyl in sulfoxonium ylides served as a chelation group.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/jbNjQm7ZwRA/D0CC00176G