lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
Agenparl

RHIII-CATALYZED FORMAL C-H [5+1] CYCLIZATION OF 2-PYRROLYL/INDOLYLANILINES USING VINYLENE CARBONATE AS A C1 SYNTHON

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 febbraio 2021

A rhodium(III)-catalyzed formal C-H [5+1] cyclization of 2-pyrrolyl/indolylanilines with vinylene carbonate has been explored, thus potently assembling diversified 4-methylpyrrolo[1,2-a]quinoxalines, this established protocol is characterized by exceedingly simple reaction system, excellent functional group toleration and yields. Most importantly, entirely distinct with the documented [4+2] cyclization conversions, herein, the emerging vinylene carbonate firstly presents as C1 synthon to realize [5+1] annulation and shows a new chemical reactivity. Biological studies indicate that these prepared products are promising candidates in antibacterial activity.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QO/D1QO00040C

