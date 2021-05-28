(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 28 maggio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC02283K, Communication

Masilamani Jeganmohan, Pinki Sihag

A Rh(III) catalyzed allylic C H amidation of substituted alkenes with in situ generated iminoiodinanes is demonstrated. The present protocol is compatible with differently functionalized unactivated terminal alkenes and internal…

