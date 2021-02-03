mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2079 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2081 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2080 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2082 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

ANNUNCIATA PRESENTAZIONE D-L PROROGA DI TERMINI

GREECE: FOREIGN SECRETARY MEETS FOREIGN MINISTER DENDIAS

MYANMAR MILITARY COUP: MINISTER ADAMS’ STATEMENT, 2 FEBRUARY 2021

CONTRACT AWARDED TO CLEAR UXO FROM MAPPLETON BEACH

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH FAMILIES OF LOVED ONES HELD HOSTAGE OR WRONGFULLY…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH FAMILIES OF LOVED ONES HELD HOSTAGE OR WRONGFULLY…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » REYNOLDS OUTFITTING LTD. – SUSPENSION OF LICENCE

REYNOLDS OUTFITTING LTD. – SUSPENSION OF LICENCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CANADA, mer 03 febbraio 2021

The Licensee is licensed to operate a domestic service, small aircraft.

The Licensee’s certificate of insurance on the Canadian Transportation Agency’s record will expire on February 1, 2021.

The Licensee will cease to meet the requirement to have the prescribed liability insurance coverage under subparagraph 61(a)(iii) of the Canada Transportation Act, SC 1996, c 10 (CTA), unless the prescribed liability insurance coverage is renewed.

Therefore, pursuant to subsection 63(1) of the CTA, the licence will be suspended at 00:01, Eastern Standard time (EST), on February 2, 2021, unless proof of valid renewal of the prescribed liability insurance coverage is received by February 1, 2021, 23:59, Eastern Standard time (EST).

The licence, if suspended, will be reinstated when the Manager, Licensing and Charters Division is satisfied that the requirements of subparagraphs 61(a)(ii) and (iii) of the CTA are met and provided that the other requirements of paragraph 61(a) of the CTA continue to be met.

The licence, if suspended, will be automatically cancelled if it is not reinstated within one year from the date of this Order.

Fonte/Source: http://www.otc-cta.gc.ca/node/569859

Post collegati

SUSPENSION OF LICENCE NO.&NBSP;990020 – REYNOLDS OUTFITTING LTD. (LICENSEE).

Redazione

GAO-21-140, DISASTER RESILIENCE: FEMA SHOULD TAKE ADDITIONAL STEPS TO STREAMLINE HAZARD MITIGATION GRANTS AND ASSESS PROGRAM EFFECTS, FEBRUARY 02, 2021

Redazione

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SECURITY ADMINISTRATION: PROHIBITED TRANSACTION EXEMPTION 2020–02, IMPROVING INVESTMENT ADVICE FOR WORKERS & RETIREES

Redazione

BUREAU OF CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION: DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES (REGULATION F)

Redazione

FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY: 2021 ENTERPRISE HOUSING GOALS

Redazione

B-332818, BUREAU OF CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION: DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES (REGULATION F), JANUARY 07, 2021

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More