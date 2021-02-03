REYNOLDS OUTFITTING LTD. – SUSPENSION OF LICENCE

(AGENPARL) – CANADA, mer 03 febbraio 2021

The Licensee is licensed to operate a domestic service, small aircraft.

The Licensee’s certificate of insurance on the Canadian Transportation Agency’s record will expire on February 1, 2021.

The Licensee will cease to meet the requirement to have the prescribed liability insurance coverage under subparagraph 61(a)(iii) of the Canada Transportation Act, SC 1996, c 10 (CTA), unless the prescribed liability insurance coverage is renewed.

Therefore, pursuant to subsection 63(1) of the CTA, the licence will be suspended at 00:01, Eastern Standard time (EST), on February 2, 2021, unless proof of valid renewal of the prescribed liability insurance coverage is received by February 1, 2021, 23:59, Eastern Standard time (EST).

The licence, if suspended, will be reinstated when the Manager, Licensing and Charters Division is satisfied that the requirements of subparagraphs 61(a)(ii) and (iii) of the CTA are met and provided that the other requirements of paragraph 61(a) of the CTA continue to be met.

The licence, if suspended, will be automatically cancelled if it is not reinstated within one year from the date of this Order.

