MARTINEZ, GA—Wells Fargo is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the Wells Fargo Bank at 3726 Washington Road, Martinez, Georgia, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

At about 11:24 a.m. on that date, a suspect entered the bank, walked up to the teller counter, brandished a semi-automatic handgun, and demanded money. The tellers handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and he exited the bank. He was seen driving east, toward Augusta, in a black, 2019 Kia Forte FE.

The suspect is described as a black male, 35 to 40 years of age, about 5’ 6” tall and weighing about 140 to 160 pounds. At the time of the robbery he was wearing an orange reflective vest over a hooded sweatshirt and his face was partially covered. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at .