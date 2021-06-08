(AGENPARL) – PORTUGAL, mar 08 giugno 2021

The aim of REVSTAT – Statistical Journal is to publish articles of high scientific content, developing innovative statistical scientific methods and introducing original research, grounded in substantive problems. It covers all branches of Probability and Statistics. Surveys of important areas of research in the field are also welcome.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ine.pt/xportal/xmain?xpid=INE&xpgid=ine_publicacoes&PUBLICACOESpub_boui=508237956&PUBLICACOESmodo=2