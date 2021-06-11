(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021

Green Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1GC01139A, Tutorial Review

My Ha Tran, Dieu-Phuong Phan, Eun Yeol Lee

Lignin is a natural UV-blocking material; it exhibits excellent UV absorption ability owing to its aromatic structure and the presence of numerous phenolic, ketone, and intramolecular hydrogen bonds. Recently, the…

