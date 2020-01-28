(AGENPARL) – Parma, mar 28 gennaio 2020 Published on: 28 January 2020

According to Article 12 of Regulation (EC) No , EFSA has reviewed the maximum residue levels (MRLs) currently established at European level for the pesticide active substance proquinazid. To assess the occurrence of proquinazid residues in plants, processed commodities, rotational crops and livestock, EFSA considered the conclusions derived in the framework of Directive /EEC, as well as the European authorisations reported by Member States (including the supporting residues data). Based on the assessment of the available data, MRL proposals were derived and a consumer risk assessment was carried out. Although no apparent risk to consumers was identified, some information required by the regulatory framework was missing. Hence, the consumer risk assessment is considered indicative only and some MRL proposals derived by EFSA still requires further consideration by risk managers.

Review of the existing maximum residue levels for proquinazid according to Article 12 of Regulation (EC) No

