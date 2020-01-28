28 Gennaio 2020
REVIEW OF THE EXISTING MAXIMUM RESIDUE LEVELS FOR CYCLOXYDIM ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 12 OF REGULATION (EC) NO

(AGENPARL) – Parma, mar 28 gennaio 2020 Published on: 28 January 2020

According to Article 12 of Regulation (EC) No , EFSA has reviewed the maximum residue levels (MRLs) currently established at European level for the pesticide active substance cycloxydim. To assess the occurrence of cycloxydim residues in plants, processed commodities, rotational crops and livestock, EFSA considered the conclusions derived in the framework of Commission Regulation (EC) No , the MRLs established by the Codex Alimentarius Commission as well as the European authorisations reported by Member States (including the supporting residues data). Based on the assessment of the available data, MRL proposals were derived and a consumer risk assessment was carried out. Although no apparent risk to consumers was identified, some information required by the regulatory framework was missing. Hence, the consumer risk assessment is considered indicative only and some MRL proposals derived by EFSA still require further consideration by risk managers.

© European Food Safety Authority, 2015

Review of the existing maximum residue levels for cycloxydim according to Article 12 of Regulation (EC) No

Fonte/Source: http://www.efsa.europa.eu/en/efsajournal/pub/5962

