REVERSIBLE MEMBRANE DEFORMATIONS BY STRAIGHT DNA ORIGAMI FILAMENTS

Soft Matter, 2021, 17,276-287
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM00150C, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Henri G. Franquelim, Hendrik Dietz, Petra Schwille
Reversible MgCl2-induced blunt-end polymerization of membrane-bound straight DNA origami monomers into filaments leads to protruding deformations on freestanding lipid membranes.
