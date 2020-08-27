(AGENPARL) – gio 27 agosto 2020 Reverse repo counterparties list updated [ https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/rrp_counterparties ]
The following money market funds areno longer reverse repo counterparties, effective August 27.
* Federated Hermes Capital Reserves Fund
* Federated Hermes Institutional Money Market Management
* Federated Hermes Tax-Free Obligations Fund
* General Money Market Fund (BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc.)
* Goldman Sachs Investor Tax-Exempt Money Market Fund
* Master Treasury Strategies Institutional Portfolio (BlackRock Advisors, LLC)
* PFM Funds Government Select Series
* Premier Portfolio, a series of the AIM Treasurer’s Series Trust (Invesco Treasurer’s Series Trust)
* STIT Liquid Assets Portfolio (Invesco Advisers, Inc.)
* T. Rowe Price Cash Reserves Fund
* Wells Fargo Cash Investment Money Market Fund
