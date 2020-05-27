REVEALING THE TOLL OF COVID-19: A TECHNICAL PACKAGE FOR RAPID MORTALITY SURVEILLANCE AND EPIDEMIC RESPONSE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 27 maggio 2020 Source: World Health Organization (WHO). Published: 5/21/2020.

To support national governments with COVID-19 surveillance and response planning, the World Health Organization has partnered with Resolve to Save Lives/Vital Strategies and other global partners to launch this 30-page technical package. It provides practical guidance to implement rapid mortality surveillance (RMS) and measure excess mortality in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on implementation in low-resource settings.

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22333