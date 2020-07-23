REVEALING THE SUB-50 MS ELECTROCHEMICAL CONVERSION OF SILVER HALIDE NANOCOLLOIDS BY STOCHASTIC ELECTROCHEMISTRY AND OPTICAL MICROSCOPY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 23 luglio 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, 12,15128-15136
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR03799K, Paper
Jean-François Lemineur, Jean-Marc Noël, Catherine Combellas, Frédéric Kanoufi
Single nanoparticle electrochemistry complemented by optical microscopy demonstrates the fast and complete electrochemical conversion of silver-ion nanocolloids, making them pertinent nanofluids for semi-solid redox flow batteries.
