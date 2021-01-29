REVEALING THE BONDING OF SOLVATED RU COMPLEXES WITH VALENCE-TO-CORE RESONANT INELASTIC X-RAY SCATTERING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06227H, Edge Article

Elisa Biasin, Daniel R. Nascimento, Benjamin I. Poulter, Baxter Abraham, Kristjan Kunnus, Angel T. Garcia-Esparza, Stanislaw H. Nowak, Thomas Kroll, Robert W. Schoenlein, Roberto Alonso-Mori, Munira Khalil, Niranjan Govind, Dimosthenis Sokaras

Combined experimental and theoretical Ru 2p4d resonant inelastic X-ray scattering study probes the chemical bonding and the valence excited states of solvated Ru complexes.

