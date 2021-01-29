REVEALING THE BONDING OF SOLVATED RU COMPLEXES WITH VALENCE-TO-CORE RESONANT INELASTIC X-RAY SCATTERING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021
Chem. Sci., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06227H, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06227H, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Elisa Biasin, Daniel R. Nascimento, Benjamin I. Poulter, Baxter Abraham, Kristjan Kunnus, Angel T. Garcia-Esparza, Stanislaw H. Nowak, Thomas Kroll, Robert W. Schoenlein, Roberto Alonso-Mori, Munira Khalil, Niranjan Govind, Dimosthenis Sokaras
Combined experimental and theoretical Ru 2p4d resonant inelastic X-ray scattering study probes the chemical bonding and the valence excited states of solvated Ru complexes.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Combined experimental and theoretical Ru 2p4d resonant inelastic X-ray scattering study probes the chemical bonding and the valence excited states of solvated Ru complexes.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/YxLx0n8dY1g/D0SC06227H