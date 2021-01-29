venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
REVEALING THE BONDING OF SOLVATED RU COMPLEXES WITH VALENCE-TO-CORE RESONANT INELASTIC X-RAY SCATTERING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06227H, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Elisa Biasin, Daniel R. Nascimento, Benjamin I. Poulter, Baxter Abraham, Kristjan Kunnus, Angel T. Garcia-Esparza, Stanislaw H. Nowak, Thomas Kroll, Robert W. Schoenlein, Roberto Alonso-Mori, Munira Khalil, Niranjan Govind, Dimosthenis Sokaras
Combined experimental and theoretical Ru 2p4d resonant inelastic X-ray scattering study probes the chemical bonding and the valence excited states of solvated Ru complexes.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/YxLx0n8dY1g/D0SC06227H

