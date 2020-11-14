sabato, Novembre 14, 2020
Breaking News

USA, L. LIN WOOD (AVVOCATO): LA CINA COMUNISTA HA INTERFERITO SOSTANZIALMENTE CON…

USA, ALAN DERSHOWITZ: «PENSO CHE TRUMP VINCERà LA CAUSA IN PENNSYLVANIA»

DONALD TRUMP: IL VACCINO CONTRO IL CORONAVIRUS SARà DISPONIBILE PER 20 MILIONI…

SUD SUDAN: LE OPPOSIZIONI ARMATE PARTECIPANO AL CESSATE IL FUOCO

PUNTARE SU SOLIDARIETà E CAPACITà, OBIETTIVO DEL FORUM DONNE AFRICANE

UNA MOSTRA A RICORDO DELLA STORICA TRASLAZIONE DEL BEATO TONIOLO

GIORNATA DEI POVERI: UNA MENSA PER I POVERI CON IL CALORE DI…

USA, BLOOMBERG: L’ECONOMIA DI TRUMP è STATA DAVVERO MIGLIORE DI QUELLA DI…

USA, IL CARTER CENTER MONITORERà L’AUDIT DI LIMITAZIONE DEL RISCHIO IN GEORGIA

USA, I MILIARDARI SOSTENGONO CHE SOLO L’AMNISTIA E GLI ILLEGALI POSSONO SALVARE…

Agenparl

RETHINKING FOOD AND AGRICULTURE [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : NEW WAYS FORWARD / EDITED BY AMIR KASSAM AND LAILA KASSAM.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA), sab 14 novembre 2020

Description 1 online resource
Note Includes index.
Contents Setting innovation free in agriculture / Rupert Sheldrake — Agriculture planted the seeds of alientation from nature / Jim Mason and Laila Kassam — Political economy of the global food and agriculture system / Philip McMichael — Neocolonialism and the New Alliance for Food Security and Nutrition : a gendered analysis of the development consequences for Africa / Mark Langan and Sophia Price — The myth of a food crisis / Jonathan Latham — Animal ethics as a critique of animal agriculture, environmentalism, foodieism, locavorism, and clean meat / Robert C. Jones — A food system fit for the future / Tony Juniper — Why change the way we grow, process, and consume our food? / Hans R. Herren — Two paradigms of science : and two models of science-based agriculture / Colin Tudge — Paradigms of agriculture / Amir Kassam and Laila Kassam
Soil health and revolutionary potential of conservation agriculture / David R. Montgomery — Climate change adaptability and mitigation with conservation agriculture / Emilio J. Gonzalez-Sanchez, Oscar Veroz-Gonzalez, Rosa Carbonell-Bojollo et al. — Wile gene-edited and other GM crops fail sustainable food systems? / Allison K. Wilson — Sustaining agricultural biodiversity and heterogeneous seeds / Patrick Mulvany — Healthy diets as a guide to responsible food systems / Shireen Kassam, David Jenkins, Zahra Kassam et al. — Knowledge systems for inclusively responsible food and agriculture / Robert Chambers — Social movements in the transformation of food and agriculture systems / Nassim Nobari — Alternatives to the global food regime : steps toward system transformation / Helena Norbert-Hodge — Cocreating responsible food and agriculture systems / Vandana Shiva — Toward inclusive responsibility / Laila Kassam and Amir Kassam.
Summary Given the central role of the food and agriculture system in driving so many of the connected ecological, social and economic threats and challenges we currently face, Rethinking Food and Agriculture reviews, reassesses and reimagines the current food and agriculture system and the narrow paradigm in which it operates. Rethinking Food and Agriculture explores and uncovers some of the key historical, ethical, economic, social, cultural, political, and structural drivers and root causes of unsustainability, degradation of the agricultural environment, destruction of nature, short-comings in science and knowledge systems, inequality, hunger and food insecurity, and disharmony. It reviews efforts towards ‘sustainable development’, and reassesses whether these efforts have been implemented with adequate responsibility, acceptable societal and environmental costs and optimal engagement to secure sustainability, equity and justice. The book highlights the many ways that farmers and their communities, civil society groups, social movements, development experts, scientists and others have been raising awareness of these issues, implementing solutions and forging ‘new ways forward’, for example towards paradigms of agriculture, natural resource management and human nutrition which are more sustainable and just.
Note UofL: Non-linear lending
Subject Sustainable agriculture.
Series [ProQuest Ebook Central]
Added Author Kassam, A. H.
Kassam, Laila.

Fonte/Source: http://darius.uleth.ca/record=b2701456*eng

Post collegati

DIGGING DEEPER [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : HOW ARCHAEOLOGY WORKS / ERIC H. CLINE.

Redazione

SUSTAINABILITY IN BUSINESS [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : A FINANCIAL ECONOMICS ANALYSIS / BY DAVID HOBSON MYERS.

Redazione

TOMBOY [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : THE SURPRISING HISTORY AND FUTURE OF GIRLS WHO DARE TO BE DIFFERENT / LISA SELIN DAVIS.

Redazione

CORPORATE CITIZEN (CENTRE FOR INTERNATIONAL GOVERNANCE INNOVATION)

Redazione

RETHINKING FOOD AND AGRICULTURE [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : NEW WAYS FORWARD / EDITED BY AMIR KASSAM AND LAILA KASSAM.

Redazione

NONVERBAL COMMUNICATION IN POLITICAL DEBATES [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] / JOHN S. SEITER, HARRY WEGER, JR.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More