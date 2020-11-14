RETHINKING FOOD AND AGRICULTURE [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : NEW WAYS FORWARD / EDITED BY AMIR KASSAM AND LAILA KASSAM.

(AGENPARL) – LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA), sab 14 novembre 2020
|Description
|1 online resource
|Note
|Includes index.
|Contents
|Setting innovation free in agriculture / Rupert Sheldrake — Agriculture planted the seeds of alientation from nature / Jim Mason and Laila Kassam — Political economy of the global food and agriculture system / Philip McMichael — Neocolonialism and the New Alliance for Food Security and Nutrition : a gendered analysis of the development consequences for Africa / Mark Langan and Sophia Price — The myth of a food crisis / Jonathan Latham — Animal ethics as a critique of animal agriculture, environmentalism, foodieism, locavorism, and clean meat / Robert C. Jones — A food system fit for the future / Tony Juniper — Why change the way we grow, process, and consume our food? / Hans R. Herren — Two paradigms of science : and two models of science-based agriculture / Colin Tudge — Paradigms of agriculture / Amir Kassam and Laila Kassam
|Soil health and revolutionary potential of conservation agriculture / David R. Montgomery — Climate change adaptability and mitigation with conservation agriculture / Emilio J. Gonzalez-Sanchez, Oscar Veroz-Gonzalez, Rosa Carbonell-Bojollo et al. — Wile gene-edited and other GM crops fail sustainable food systems? / Allison K. Wilson — Sustaining agricultural biodiversity and heterogeneous seeds / Patrick Mulvany — Healthy diets as a guide to responsible food systems / Shireen Kassam, David Jenkins, Zahra Kassam et al. — Knowledge systems for inclusively responsible food and agriculture / Robert Chambers — Social movements in the transformation of food and agriculture systems / Nassim Nobari — Alternatives to the global food regime : steps toward system transformation / Helena Norbert-Hodge — Cocreating responsible food and agriculture systems / Vandana Shiva — Toward inclusive responsibility / Laila Kassam and Amir Kassam.
|Summary
|Given the central role of the food and agriculture system in driving so many of the connected ecological, social and economic threats and challenges we currently face, Rethinking Food and Agriculture reviews, reassesses and reimagines the current food and agriculture system and the narrow paradigm in which it operates. Rethinking Food and Agriculture explores and uncovers some of the key historical, ethical, economic, social, cultural, political, and structural drivers and root causes of unsustainability, degradation of the agricultural environment, destruction of nature, short-comings in science and knowledge systems, inequality, hunger and food insecurity, and disharmony. It reviews efforts towards ‘sustainable development’, and reassesses whether these efforts have been implemented with adequate responsibility, acceptable societal and environmental costs and optimal engagement to secure sustainability, equity and justice. The book highlights the many ways that farmers and their communities, civil society groups, social movements, development experts, scientists and others have been raising awareness of these issues, implementing solutions and forging ‘new ways forward’, for example towards paradigms of agriculture, natural resource management and human nutrition which are more sustainable and just.
|Note
|UofL: Non-linear lending
|Subject
|Sustainable agriculture.
|Series
|[ProQuest Ebook Central]
|Added Author
|Kassam, A. H.
|Kassam, Laila.
Fonte/Source: http://darius.uleth.ca/record=b2701456*eng