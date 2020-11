(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), lun 23 novembre 2020

In October 2020 retail sales at constant prices were by 2.3% lower than the year before (against a growth of 4.6% in October 2019). Compared with September 2020 retail sales increased by 2.1%. In the period of January-October2 2020 retail sales y/y were by 3.0% lower (against a growth of 5.6% in 2019).

