RESURFACING OF HIGHWAY 97 THROUGH 100 MILE HOUSE

Work is expected to begin later this summer on a project to resurface two sections of Highway 97 in the areas of 100 Mile House and Lac La Hache, which will benefit residents, businesses and the community with a safer and smoother travelling surface.

A tender for the project will go out later this month to resurface Highway 97 from Campbell Road to Canim-Hendrix Lake Road and Begg Road to Enterprise Road.

“This project will improve the safety and reliability of this important corridor for 100 Mile House area residents and travellers,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This is something that the community has asked for and we are pleased to deliver on it.”

The current highway surface is nearing the end of its service life, and this repaving will help reduce the costs of ongoing maintenance work. The project is slated to finish June 2021.

“Public safety is of paramount concern to the District of 100 Mile House,” said Mitch Campsall, Mayor of 100 Mile House. “We are very grateful to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in its recognition of the importance of this project to move forward as expeditiously as possible. The ministry responded favourably to concerns raised by the community and you can’t ask for much more, thank you.”

Provincial construction sites have protocols and policies in place following the requirements of the provincial health officer to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. These measures include physical distancing and other protocols to ensure worker and public safety.

Once the project begins, drivers can expect minor delays and, at times, single lane alternating traffic. The ministry appreciates people’s patience during this resurfacing work. Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel. Updates on delays and closures will be available online: DriveBC.ca

