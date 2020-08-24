lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 24, 2020

EARLY YEARS SUPPORT PACKAGE TO HELP CLOSE COVID LANGUAGE GAP

PRESS RELEASE: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON RETURNING CHILDREN TO SCHOOL

PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON RETURNING CHILDREN TO SCHOOL

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO APPLICHI I DL SICUREZZA, VIETI L’INGRESSO DELLE ONG…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 23, 2020

VACCINO ANTI COVID, DOMANI ALLE 8,30 ZINGARETTI ALLO SPALLANZANI PER AVVIO SPERIMENTAZIONE

SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL, SUDAN, BAHRAIN, AND THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL, SUDAN, BAHRAIN, AND THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

DEPUTY SECRETARY BIEGUN’S TRAVEL TO LITHUANIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, AND AUSTRIA

Agenparl
Image default
Home » RESULTS OF THE USER SURVEY OF FY2019 NOW AVAILABLE

RESULTS OF THE USER SURVEY OF FY2019 NOW AVAILABLE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TOKYO (JAPAN), lun 24 agosto 2020

In FY2019, the NDL conducted a survey for users shown in the table below.

For this survey, a questionnaire form was put on the website so that respondents could complete and submit answers online.

We thank participants for responding to the questionnaire.

Type of survey Respondents Period Responses collected
User satisfaction survey Individual users Apr. 1, 2019 – Mar. 31, 2020 3,466

Simple tabulation (in Japanese)

Detailed analysis (in Japanese)

To the head of this page

Fonte/Source: https://www.ndl.go.jp/en/aboutus/user_surveys/fy2019.html

Post collegati

RESULTS OF THE USER SURVEY OF FY2019 NOW AVAILABLE

Redazione

REVERSIBLE SPATIAL AND TEMPORAL CONTROL OF LIPID SIGNALING

Redazione

ACTIVATING CO NANOPARTICLES ON GRAPHITIC CARBON NITRIDE VIA TUNING THE SCHOTTKY BARRIER BY P DOPING FOR THE EFFICIENT DEHYDROGENATION OF AMMONIA-BORANE

Redazione

MELANOGENESIS EFFECTS OF RICE PROTEIN HYDROLYSATE AND THE CHARACTERISTIC PEPTIDES LEU-LEU-LYS, LEU-PRO-LYS, PYROGLU-LYS IN UVB-INDUCED HUMAN EPIDERMAL MELANOCYTE CELLS

Redazione

SIMULTANEOUS EXTRACTION OF PERMETHRIN DIASTEREOMERS AND DELTAMETHRIN IN ENVIRONMENTAL WATER SAMPLES BASED ON APERTURE REGULATED MAGNETIC MESOPOROUS SILICA

Redazione

AUSTRALIAN BROADBAND DATA DEMAND: DATA DEMAND EASES BACK FROM PEAK OF PREVIOUS WEEK

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More