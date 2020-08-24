RESULTS OF THE USER SURVEY OF FY2019 NOW AVAILABLE

(AGENPARL) – TOKYO (JAPAN), lun 24 agosto 2020
In FY2019, the NDL conducted a survey for users shown in the table below.
For this survey, a questionnaire form was put on the website so that respondents could complete and submit answers online.
We thank participants for responding to the questionnaire.
|Type of survey
|Respondents
|Period
|Responses collected
|User satisfaction survey
|Individual users
|Apr. 1, 2019 – Mar. 31, 2020
|3,466
Simple tabulation (in Japanese)
Detailed analysis (in Japanese)
Fonte/Source: https://www.ndl.go.jp/en/aboutus/user_surveys/fy2019.html