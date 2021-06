(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), gio 10 giugno 2021 The restaurant sales volume decreased by 32.3 percent in the first quarter 2021 compared with the same period a year ago. The largest decrease in sales volume, 66.5 percent, was among hotel restaurants.

