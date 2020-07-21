martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
RESTARTING ECONOMIES AND COVID-19 CONTROL: LETTING LOOSE WITHOUT LETTING UP – LIVE WEBINAR

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), mar 21 luglio 2020

Event |

28 July 2020
Online, 2:00-3:15 p.m., Manila time (GMT+8)

Objective

Lockdowns have helped restrict COVID-19 transmission but at a terrible cost for business activity and people’s livelihoods. Policy makers need to know: How can we reopen our economies while keeping this disease in check?

Webinar attendees will engage with a panel of experts to:

  • Learn about the different non-pharmaceutical interventions countries have taken to contain COVID-19, and how these vary across countries and phases of the pandemic.
  • Discuss how effective different measures have been in controlling the spread of the disease.
  • Explore best practices in scaling up measures in testing, tracing, and isolation.
  • Discuss emerging lessons for public health systems over the medium and long term.

Target participants

Policy makers in Asia and the Pacific; researchers in academia and think tanks; members of the international development community; ADB Board, Management, and staff.

How to register

Moderator

Rana Hasan

Rana Hasan
Director of Economic Analysis and Operational Support Division
Economic Research and Regional Cooperation Department
Asian Development Bank

Presenter

Liming Chen

Liming Chen
Young Professional
Economic Research and Regional Cooperation Department
Asian Development Bank

Panelists

Vivencio Dizon

Vince Dizon
Deputy Chief Implementer
National Action Plan Against COVID-19
President and CEO
Bases Conversion and Development Authority

Soonman Kwon

Soonman Kwon
Professor of Health Economics and Policy
School of Public Health
Seoul National University

Rouselle Lavado

Rouselle Lavado
Senior Health Specialist
Central and West Asia Department
Asian Development Bank

Rouselle Lavado

Kiesha Prem
Infectious Disease Modeler
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
Visiting Research Fellow at Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health
National University of Singapore

Background materials

Subjects 

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/zc8mYNdvg24/restarting-economies-covid-19-control-letting-loose-without-letting-up-live-webinar

