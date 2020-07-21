RESTARTING ECONOMIES AND COVID-19 CONTROL: LETTING LOOSE WITHOUT LETTING UP – LIVE WEBINAR

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), mar 21 luglio 2020

28 July 2020

Online, 2:00-3:15 p.m., Manila time (GMT+8)



Objective

Lockdowns have helped restrict COVID-19 transmission but at a terrible cost for business activity and people’s livelihoods. Policy makers need to know: How can we reopen our economies while keeping this disease in check?

Webinar attendees will engage with a panel of experts to:

Learn about the different non-pharmaceutical interventions countries have taken to contain COVID-19, and how these vary across countries and phases of the pandemic.

Discuss how effective different measures have been in controlling the spread of the disease.

Explore best practices in scaling up measures in testing, tracing, and isolation.

Discuss emerging lessons for public health systems over the medium and long term.

Target participants

Policy makers in Asia and the Pacific; researchers in academia and think tanks; members of the international development community; ADB Board, Management, and staff.

How to register

Moderator

Rana Hasan

Director of Economic Analysis and Operational Support Division

Economic Research and Regional Cooperation Department

Asian Development Bank

Presenter

Liming Chen

Young Professional

Economic Research and Regional Cooperation Department

Asian Development Bank

Panelists

Vince Dizon

Deputy Chief Implementer

National Action Plan Against COVID-19

President and CEO

Bases Conversion and Development Authority

Soonman Kwon

Professor of Health Economics and Policy

School of Public Health

Seoul National University

Rouselle Lavado

Senior Health Specialist

Central and West Asia Department

Asian Development Bank

Kiesha Prem

Infectious Disease Modeler

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Visiting Research Fellow at Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health

National University of Singapore

Background materials