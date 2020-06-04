RESPONDING TO COVID-19: LESSONS FROM PREVIOUS SUPPORT TO MICRO, SMALL, AND MEDIUM- SIZED ENTERPRISES

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), gio 04 giugno 2020 This synthesis note aims to extract lessons from the previous micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) operations of ADB and its development partners (including nonbank and private sector financial institutions) to help guide the design of future ADB operations in relation to the COVID-19 crisis. Lessons from past financing support provided to MSMEs to cope with the 1997–1998 Asian financial crisis and the 2008–2009 global financial crisis have a continuing relevance for the ADB support that may have to be considered both during the crisis and afterwards.



