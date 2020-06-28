lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
RESOURCES AND ENERGY QUARTERLY – JUNE 2020

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, dom 28 giugno 2020

Publication Date: 

The Resources and Energy Quarterly (REQ) contains the Office of the Chief Economist’s forecasts for the value, volume and price of Australia’s major resources and energy commodity exports.

The publication provides:

  • an outlook for global commodity prices, demand and supply
  • up-to-date global production and consumption data
  • forecasts for Australian values, volumes and prices for key resources and energy commodities
  • reviews of relevant topics and issues
  • detailed statistical tables

Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/data-and-publications/resources-and-energy-quarterly-june-2020

