RESOURCE EFFICIENCY MANAGERS SUPPORT MODERNIZATION OF DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL BASE

At the forefront of this mission is the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville's Resource Efficiency Manager (REM) program, which brings the best minds in the free world together to introduce new technologies and processes that extract every possible unit of energy from the most fuel-efficient and resilient energy-system technologies available. REMs, often called the "energy boots on the ground," provide vital expertise to develop site energy plans encompassing projects that achieve sustainable, renewable, and secure energy management.





