domenica, Agosto 2, 2020
Breaking News

TRAVEL UPDATE

REDUCING DATA COSTS WITHOUT JEOPARDIZING GROWTH

INSIGHTS ON RACIAL AND ETHNIC HEALTH INEQUITY IN THE CONTEXT OF COVID-19

FASE 3: SQUERI (FI), DISTANZIAMENTO TRENI? GOVERNO INSEGUE VISIBILITà

LA TRISTE EREDITA’ DI “AGENTE ARANCIO” IL DISSECCANTE USATO DAGLI AMERICANI DURANTE…

GOVERNO, SALVINI: A CREARE SFIDUCIA E A DANNEGGIARE L’ITALIA È CONTE

UE-VIETNAM: FASSINO (PD), ACCORDO COMMERCIALE IN VIGORE DA OGGI, LA STRADA PER…

EMIRATI ARABI UNITI, MOHAMMED BIN RACHED AL-MAKTOUM, PRIMO MINISTRO DEGLI EMIRATI E…

COVID-19 E MIGRANTI, AUDIZIONE PRESIDENTE FEDRIGA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14 DIRETTA WEBTV

NOMINA PRESIDENTE ENEA, AUDIZIONE TESTA – MARTEDì ALLE 13 DIRETTA WEBTV

Agenparl

RESOURCE EFFICIENCY MANAGERS SUPPORT MODERNIZATION OF DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL BASE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 01 agosto 2020 At the forefront of this mission is the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Resource Efficiency Manager (REM) program, which brings the best minds in the free world together to introduce new technologies and processes that extract every possible unit of energy from the most fuel-efficient and resilient energy-system technologies available. REMs, often called the “energy boots on the ground,” provide vital expertise to develop site energy plans encompassing projects that achieve sustainable, renewable, and secure energy management.
In their efforts to increase energy efficiency and resiliency at installations worldwide, Resource Efficiency Managers explore the latest in renewable technologies, such as this wind turbine at Tooele Army Depot in Utah. (U.S. Army photo by John Prettyman/released)

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Archive/Story-Article-View/Article/2297086/resource-efficiency-managers-support-modernization-of-defense-industrial-base/

Post collegati

CONSTRUCTION REACHES NEW HEIGHTS ON RED RIVER OF THE NORTH PROJECT

Redazione

CONTRACT AWARDED FOR BIG SLOUGH CHANNEL RESTORATION PROJECT

Redazione

RESOURCE EFFICIENCY MANAGERS SUPPORT MODERNIZATION OF DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL BASE

Redazione

LUCKEY FUSRAP SITE SAFELY TRANSPORTS 5,000TH TRUCKLOAD OF MATERIAL FOR DISPOSAL – PHASE 1 EXCAVATION COMPLETE

Redazione

SEAGRASS RESTORATION PART OF LOWER CHESAPEAKE BAY WATERSHED ECOSYSTEM PROJECT

Redazione

#DISNEYMAGICMOMENTS: ADVENTURES AT HOME – GREECE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More