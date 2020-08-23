(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, dom 23 agosto 2020

Resolving the Asteroid-belt of the Fomalhaut planetary system

HST Proposal 15905

Andras Gaspar publications @ ADS)

University of Arizona

Cycle: 27

Category: Planets and Planet Formation

Proposal type: GO

Status: implementation

Proposal Abstract

As we celebrate the discovery of thousands of exoplanets, we need to reflect on virtually all of them lying in planetary systems vastly different than our own. The initial architectures of planetary systems must reflect laws of physics and chemistry, such as the influence of H2O and CO ice lines. How do similar beginnings evolve into dissimilar ends? Answers demand a detailed understanding of all the constituents of planetary systems, of which debris disks are the most readily studied. The most favorable opportunity lies with Fomalhaut. Not only is it the second-closest bright debris disk system (tied with Vega), but the level of observable details is aided by the high luminosity of the star, resulting in disk features lying 4 times further out than they would around a solar-type star at the equivalent stellar insolation. HST imaging, space IR missions, and groundbased radio observations have resolved the outer Kuiper-belt-analog of the system exquisitely well. However, evolution in these outer orbits proceeds slowly. We must bore in on the regions inside the snow line to further study planetary system evolution. Due to the technical challenges, there are no resolved images of these inner regions around any stars (other than the Sun). We propose to spatially resolve this domain of the Fomalhaut system, one of only three where this is possible with current technology. We will: (1) test whether there is an Asteroid-analog belt near Fomalhaut’s H2O iceline; (2) search for the influence of unseen planets; and (3) constrain grain properties, providing new inputs to debris disk theory.

