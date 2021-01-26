(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, mar 26 gennaio 2021

Resolving Star Formation Triggered by M82’s Prototypical Superwind

Starbursts, and their powerful galactic-scale outflows, are an important mode of galaxy evolution. Yet, owing to their frequently large distances, we understand little about how these starburst-driven outflows operate. Star formation in these outflows, previously observed indirectly using spectral decomposition, and predicted in models, is an as-yet untapped, powerful tracer of the complex physics governing these winds. Resolved star formation triggered within a starburst-driven outflow has now been observed for the first time in M82’s prototypical superwind. Deep wide-field imaging has revealed that the wind-induced stellar populations extend in a trail, well beyond M82’s disk, displaying an apparent age gradient. This `trail of breadcrumbs’ tantalizingly encodes the history of M82’s outflow.

As the first-ever detection of this phenomenon, M82’s outflow-formed stars present an entirely new lens to study its prototypical outflow, and a singularly unique opportunity to constrain outflow physics. We propose an efficient, 12 orbit coordinated WFC3/ACS survey of M82’s trail of star formation in the F475W & F814W filters. This program will allow us to measure the outflow’s star formation history (SFH) within the last 300 Myr. Using this SFH, we will place the first-ever stringent constraints on (1) the outflow timescale, (2) the mass outflow history, and (3) the total amount of stellar material contributed by the outflow to the stellar halo. This exquisite dataset will have tremendous legacy potential as a stellar catalog for spectroscopic follow-up, and will serve as a case study of this likely ubiquitous, yet poorly understood, astrophysical process.

