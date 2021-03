(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 06 marzo 2021

Residents living in the area surrounding the derelict former Elmete Wood School, in Elmete Lane, Roundhay, are being advised to stay inside their homes with their doors and windows closed while emergency services deal with a fire at the site this evening.

