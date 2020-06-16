RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICE INDEXES: EIGHT CAPITAL CITIES

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, mar 16 giugno 2020

March key statistics

Dec Qtr 19 to Mar Qtr 20 Mar Qtr 19 to Mar Qtr 20 Residential property prices % change % change Weighted average of eight capital cities 1.6 7.4 Sydney 1.9 10.0 Melbourne 2.1 10.4 Brisbane 0.6 2.5 Adelaide 0.4 0.9 Perth 0.6 -0.9 Hobart 2.4 7.0 Darwin 0.7 -3.1 Canberra 0.2 3.0

Total value of the dwelling stock Mar Qtr 20 Value of dwelling stock(a) ($b) 7 237.1 Mean price of residential dwellings ($’000) 690.2 Number of residential dwellings (‘000) 10 485.7 (a) all sectors

March key points





The Residential Property Price Indexes

Weighted average of the eight capital cities

rose 1.6% this quarter.

rose 7.4% over the last twelve months.

Capital city Residential Property Price Indexes

rose in Sydney (+1.9%), Melbourne (+2.1%), Brisbane (+0.6%), Perth (+0.6%), Hobart (+2.4%), Adelaide (+0.4%), Canberra (+0.2%) and Darwin (+0.7%) this quarter.

rose in Melbourne (+10.4%), Sydney (+10.0%), Hobart (+7.0%), Canberra (+3.0%), Brisbane (+2.5%) and Adelaide (+0.9%), and fell in Darwin (-3.1%) and Perth (-0.9%), over the last twelve months.

Total value of the dwelling stock

The total value of residential dwellings in Australia rose $141.6b to $7,237.1b this quarter.

The mean price of residential dwellings rose $10,700 to $690,200.

The number of residential dwellings rose by 43,700 to 10,485,700.



Notes

Revisions

Revisions apply to estimates for the second and third most recent quarters of the total value of dwelling stock (see Revisions, under Total value of dwelling stock, in the Explanatory notes) and to median prices and transfers (see Revisions, under Dwelling transfer counts and median prices, in the Explanatory notes).

Use of price indexes in contracts

Price indexes published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) provide summary measures of the movements in various categories of prices over time. They are published primarily for use in Government economic analysis. Price indexes are also often used in contracts by businesses and government to adjust payments and/or charges to take account of changes in categories of prices (Indexation Clauses).

Use of Price Indexes in Contracts sets out a range of issues that should be taken into account by parties considering including an Indexation Clause in a contract using an ABS published price index.

Bushfires in January 2020

Quality assurance undertaken by the ABS has confirmed that the bushfires did not result in quality impacts to residential property price statistics for the March quarter 2020.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) in March quarter 2020

The majority of restrictions relating to COVID-19 which affected the residential property market came into effect in late March, and therefore did not have a noticeable impact on residential property price statistics in the March quarter 2020.

New ABS website

