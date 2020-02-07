(AGENPARL) – Macao, ven 07 febbraio 2020

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for October – December 2019 increased by 0.1% over the previous period (September – November 2019) to 267.7. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (269.1) and Taipa & Coloane (262.0) rose by 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (286.8) decreased by 0.4% from the previous period, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (281.8) and Taipa & Coloane (307.5) dropping by 0.2% and 0.9% respectively. Analysed by year of building completion, the indices for residential units built in 5 years or less and for those completed between 11 and 20 years ago both fell by 0.5%, whereas the index for those completed between 6 and 10 years ago went up by 0.1%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (283.6) rose by 1.6%.

Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the fourth quarter of 2019 (267.7) held steady compared to the third quarter. The index for existing residential units fell by 0.3% while that for pre-sale residential units grew by 0.5%. The indices for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres or more and for those with an area between 50 and 74.9 square metres decreased by 5.2% and 0.2% respectively quarter-to-quarter, whereas the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres increased by 2.4%.

In 2019, the overall residential property price index rose by 0.5% year-on-year to 266.8. The indices for existing residential units (287.0) and pre-sale residential units (278.3) increased by 0.7% and 1.5% respectively year-on-year.

