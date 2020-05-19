RESIDENT MOOSE DRAW APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED STARTING MAY 19

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), mar 19 maggio 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – New Brunswick hunters wanting to apply for a chance to be drawn for the 2020 moose hunt may do so from now until June 12.

“As we continue to deal with the effects of a global pandemic, the annual moose hunt is something that will continue to be a tradition for many,” said Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland. “I wish all hunters a safe and successful season and best of luck in the draw.”

This year there are 4,794 licences available. The season runs from Sept. 22 to 26.

Applicants may avoid delays by logging into their e-licensing account and ensuring all information on their Outdoors Card is up to date. This is the third year of the revalidation process. Hunters who received their cards in 2017 will need to revalidate this year. More details are available online.

Applications for a moose licence may be made by:

visiting the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development website, through the e-licensing system. The application fee will be billed to the applicant’s Visa, MasterCard or debit account;

going in person to an authorized vendor; or

calling 1-900-565-1500 on a Bell landline. Callers will have the application fee billed to the number from where they call.

Please note the toll-free line, which allowed callers to charge their application fee to a credit card over the phone, is no longer available.

The cost of applying for a moose licence is $9.55 (HST included).

Hunters have until closing time on June 12 to apply for the draw in person; until 7:30 p.m. the same day to apply by telephone; and until midnight to apply online. The results will be available July 6.

More information is available on the department’s website, as well as at all department offices and vendors. By obtaining an Outdoors Card through the e-licensing system, applicants can preserve the draw history from previous applications.

The following is the number of licences available for the 2020 resident moose draw by wildlife management zone (WMZ):

WMZ Licences

1. 138

2. 440

3. 357

4. 382

5. 266

6. 350

7. 420

8. 251

9. 58

10. 70

11. 220

12. 283

13. 175

14. 119

15. 139

16. 182

17. 163

18. 163

19. 86

20. 142

21. 84

22. 82

23. 106

24. 41

25. 77

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2020.05.0284.html