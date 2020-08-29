(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, sab 29 agosto 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing unprecedented challenges.

It is forcing us to rethink our vision of the future to refocus on creating a more inclusive and sustainable Asia and the Pacific.

How can technology and innovation shape the recovery and rebuilding?

What is the role of the private sector, governments, and multilateral institutions?

Resetting Asia: Technology, Investment, and Sustainability.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_features/~3/xJMKgsdGNss/resetting-asia-technology-investment-and-sustainability