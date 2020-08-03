martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
RESEARCHERS UNCOVERED THE ZIKA VIRUS MUTATION RESPONSIBLE FOR QUICK SPREAD, BIRTH DEFECTS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 03 agosto 2020 (University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston) A multidisciplinary team from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston has uncovered a Zika virus mutation that may be responsible for the explosive viral transmission in 2015/2016 and for the cause of microcephaly (babies with small heads) born to infected pregnant women. The study is currently available in Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/uotm-rut080320.php

