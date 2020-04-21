RESEARCHERS UNCOVER MECHANISMS OF PROTECTIVE ANTIBODY RESPONSE DURING MARBURG INFECTION

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 21 aprile 2020 (University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston) A detailed study of the monoclonal antibodies from a person who survived a Marburg infection led researchers to identify novel mechanisms that contribute protection against the disease, according to the latest findings of a collaborative team led by The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The findings are now available in Cell Host & Microbe.

