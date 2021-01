(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 30 gennaio 2021 (Aarhus University) We know very little about the cocktail of chemicals entering our bodies when we breathe indoor air. In a new research project, researchers from Aarhus University aims to identify and monitor the sources and processes that form harmful substances indoors. The project is backed by the Villum Foundation with a 6 million DKK grant.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/au-rti012921.php